CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as energy stocks take hit from falling oil prices

* TSX down 81.59 points, 0.53 percent, to 15,290.76
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were down
TORONTO May 31 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices
dragging energy stocks lower.
Suncor Energy Inc slipped 1.0 percent to C$42.22.
The energy group retreated 1.4 percent as oil prices hit a three
week-low.
Benchmark Brent crude tumbled 3.1 percent to $50.21,
hit by news that Libyan output was recovering from an oilfield
technical problem.
At 11:57 a.m. ET (1557 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index shed 81.59 points, or 0.53
percent, to 15,290.76.
Of the index's 10 main groups, six fell.
Asanko Gold Inc shares fell 13.2 percent to C$2.19
before being halted after short-selling firm Muddy Waters said
it was shorting the stock due to concerns about the company's
mining operations in Ghana.
Several other companies were hit amid speculation they were
the target of Muddy Waters, which proved to be incorrect.
Element Fleet Management Corp plunged nearly 40
percent before being briefly halted. The stock was still down
7.7 percent at C$9.32 after trading resumed.
The company issued a statement saying it was unaware of any
material information that would account for the move and heavy
trading volume.
ECN Capital Corp was also halted briefly after
tumbling nearly 20 percent. The stock was down 6.4 percent at
C$3.54 after trading resumed.
Element Fleet provides management services for commercial
vehicle fleets, and ECN Capital is an independent commercial
finance company. The two companies were formerly known as
Element Financial Corp before splitting last fall.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 percent, with Teck
Resources Ltd sliding 5.3 percent to C$23.96.
Cyclical stocks including financials and industrials also
fell, even as government data showed that the Canadian economic
growth accelerated strongly in the first quarter, growing at an
annualized 3.7 percent pace.
The financials group slipped 0.4 percent. Industrials fell
0.3 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
174 to 71, for a 2.45-to-1 ratio on the downside.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)