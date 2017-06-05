CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials, materials drive losses; energy bounces

* TSX down 32.97 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,409.78
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were down
* Financials down 0.2 percent, materials off 0.5 percent
* Energy up 0.1 percent
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as financial stocks dipped amid signs of cooling in
Toronto's overheated housing market, while a rebound in energy
stocks tempered some losses.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished down 32.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at
15,409.78, after sliding as much as 97.81 points to 15,344.94 in
early trading and then briefly turning positive.
Eight of the index's 10 key sectors finished lower.
"Buyers are a little reticent to do anything, so they're
letting things drift," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at
ABC Funds.
Financial services stocks, which also briefly swung into
positive territory, eased 0.2 percent. Individual stock moves
were modest, but the group accounts for a third of the entire
index.
The latest housing data for Toronto showed that while prices
continued to rise, the pace slowed, with sales falling
significantly and new listings surging as sellers looked to cash
in and buyers moved to the sidelines under new housing rules
aimed at cooling demand.
Financial stocks have see-sawed in recent weeks as investors
wavered between robust earnings from Canada's biggest banks and
encouraging signs of economic growth, and housing market
concerns.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent, with Agnico
Eagle falling 1.7 percent to C$64.85 despite higher
gold prices.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares was a bright spot
in the sector, soaring 13.5 percent to C$16.35 after the company
announced it will buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion
Mine for C$1.13 billion.
Asanko Gold Inc, which jumped as much as 13.7
percent in early trading, ended off 0.9 percent at C$2.10. The
company said its liquidity position was likely to be over $100
million by mid-2018 days after short seller Muddy Waters said
the miner would run out of cash by next year.
Energy stocks, which swung back and forth through the
session, finished 0.1 percent higher, with Canadian Natural
resources up 0.7 percent to C$39.23.
Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, along with several other
countries in the region, cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of
undermining regional stability.
"People were confused this morning with the Qatar situation
and what effect that would have," said Michael. "Oil wasn't sure
which way to go."
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
155 to 91, for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the downside.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Dan Grebler)