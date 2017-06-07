CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy shares slump with oil prices

(Adds strategist quotes, background details on energy and
updates prices)
* TSX closes down 92.42 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,372.14
* Eight of the index's 10 main groups end lower
* Energy falls to an 11-month low, down 3.4 percent
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on
energy shares, which slumped to an 11-month low, while investors
weighed political uncertainty ahead of key events on Thursday.
U.S. crude prices fell more than 5 percent to $45.75
a barrel after the U.S. government reported an unexpected
increase in inventories of crude and gasoline.
"It sheds light on the challenge that the oil markets are
facing. OPEC can cut, but it is having very little impact on the
overall price as the U.S. is offsetting production cuts out of
the Middle East with production increases of its own," Philip
Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife, said in a
telephone interview.
Some of the biggest weights on the index were Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd, which fell 2.7 percent to
C$38.54 and Suncor Energy Inc, which was down 2.6
percent at C$41.14.
The overall energy group slumped to its lowest since June
27, down 3.4 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.
Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger
dollar and after prepared testimony by former FBI Director James
Comey - released on Wednesday in advance of his Thursday
appearance before a U.S. Senate committee - was seen as
containing few surprises. But declines were limited as
uncertainty from Thursday's election in Britain remained.
If stocks decline on Comey's testimony on Thursday, there
could be a buying opportunity, Petursson said.
"When we look ahead into Q2 and Q3 earnings growth, they
look very robust," he added.
Telecommunication shares lost 1.4 percent. Still, the group
has rallied more than 13 percent since mid-November.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 92.42 points, or 0.6 percent, at
15,372.14. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
The financial services group was one of only two of the
index's 10 main groups to end higher. It rose 0.3 percent,
helped by a 3.6 percent gain for Sun Life Financial Inc
to C$45.42 after RBC raised its rating on the stock to
outperform from sector perform.
Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc
reported a better-than-expected profit for the eighth straight
quarter, as customers on average spent more at its stores,
sending shares to an all-time high. Its shares rose 0.8 percent
to C$129.02.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Grant McCool and
Jonathan Oatis)