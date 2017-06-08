CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up as bank stock gains offset gold miner falls

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 13.72 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,385.86.
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups higher
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index eked
out a small rise in morning trade on Thursday, helped by gains
for some of the country's biggest banks but weighed down by
losses for gold miners.
Both the energy and financial groups climbed 0.6 percent, as
oil prices and bond yields picked up and domestic house prices
jumped. Together, the two groups account for more than half of
the index's weight.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc also
added to the positive sentiment, jumping 7.2 percent to C$17.60
after saying it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business
for $930 million as part of a debt reduction plan.
ECN Capital Corp gained 3.3 percent to C$3.77 after
the commercial financing company said it would buy U.S.-based
Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in
cash.
At 10:10 a.m. ET (1410 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.72 points, or 0.09
percent, to 15,385.86.
Half of its 10 main sectors moved higher, while advancers
barely outnumbered declining stocks.
Gold edged lower after the euro lost ground against the U.S.
dollar, while investors await the outcome of Britain's national
election and testimony from former U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation Director James Comey.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.3 percent to C$22.65 and
Goldcorp lost 2.4 percent to C$18.41. Eldorado Gold Corp
fell 4.7 percent to C$4.05 after Greece said it would
take the miner to arbitration over a gold mining investment.
Hudbay Minerals was up 3.0 percent to C$6.87.
Prices of new homes in Canada jumped by 0.8 percent in April
from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, amid keen buyer
interest in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics
Canada said.
Toronto-Dominion Bank added 0.8 percent to C$64.77
and Bank of Nova Scotia rose 0.8 percent to C$77.25.
