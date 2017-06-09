CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, boosted by energy and financial shares

(Adds portfolio manager comment and details throughout, updates
prices)
* TSX ends up 50.12 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,473.21
* Energy rises nearly 2 percent, financials gain 1.1 percent
* Just three of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's benchmark stock index
rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices
gained and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added
to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.
Canada's job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace
in eight months, prompting economists to suggest the Bank of
Canada could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.
Higher rates help reduce the value of insurance companies'
liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.
The country's major banks were some of the most influential
movers on the index. Royal Bank of Canada rose 1.4
percent to C$95.28, while the overall financials group gained 1
percent. The group also rose sharply on Thursday.
Alternative lender Home Capital Group rose 7.8
percent to C$11.74 after a media report that it has attracted
private equity bids.
The report helped to boost confidence in financials, said
Manash Goswami, senior vice president at First Asset ETFs.
Energy shares climbed nearly 2 percent after a pipeline
stoppage in Nigeria helped oil prices pare some of this week's
losses. U.S. crude oil futures settled 19 cents at $45.83
a barrel.
Encana Corp advanced 4.9 percent to C$12.63 after
the oil and gas producer said it would sell its Piceance natural
gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil
and Gas LLC for $735 million.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 50.12 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,473.21.
Just three of the index's 10 main groups rose.
The materials group, which includes precious and base
metals, miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent as
gold fell on a strong U.S. dollar.
Enghouse Systems Ltd slumped 10.6 percent to
C$55.00 after the company reported second-quarter earnings and
revenue that missed analysts estimates, while the overall
technology group fell 1.4 percent.
Losses for the sector came as U.S. technology stocks sold
off sharply.
Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co slumped
10.5 percent to C$8.61 after the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue
detailed a major restructuring plan that will cut 2,000 jobs.
Shares of Bombardier Inc also fell heavily, ending
down 7.1 percent at C$2.37. The U.S. International Trade
Commission gave a green light to the U.S. Commerce Department to
begin preparing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against new
jets from the company.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Diane Craft)