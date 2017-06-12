CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as tech sector offsets gains in energy

* TSX down 17.03 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,456.18

* Three of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Updates stock prices)

OTTAWA, June 12 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as losses in the technology sector offset shares of energy companies which rose in tandem with the price of oil.

The energy sector was the strongest gainer, up 0.3 percent as oil prices broke a three-day losing streak despite rising U.S. drilling.

Encana Corp rose 1.2 percent to C$12.78, while Cenovus Energy <CVE.TO advanced 1.9 percent to C$11.31.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $46.59 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.6 percent to $48.92.

But the tech sector lost 2 percent as CGI Group tumbled 1.7 percent to C$65.99.

At 10:28 a.m. ET (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.03 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,456.18.

Of the index's 10 main groups, three were in negative territory.

The gold miners' subindex was flat as gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,264.7 an ounce. However, Barrick Gold slipped 0.5 percent to C$21.85, while Eldorado Gold lost 5.4 percent to C$3.68.

Shares of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier were up 2.3 percent at C$2.43, recovering from a decline on Friday, when the U.S. International Trade Commission gave a green light to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against Bombardier's new jets. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by W Simon)