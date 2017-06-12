CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as banks, tech stocks weigh

* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at
15,383.80
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups lower
(Adds portfolio manager quotes and details throughout; updates
prices)
By Fergal Smith
OTTAWA, June 12 Canada's main stock index ended
lower on Monday, weighed down by losses for heavyweight banking
stocks after two days of strong gains, and as the country's
technology sector tracked the larger U.S. tech group down.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at
15,383.80. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell.
Investor enthusiasm for equity markets has been dampened by
stretched valuations, said Subodh Kumar, chief investment
strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates.
"The assumptions have been that politics and interest rates
wouldn't matter that much ... I think some of those assessments
are coming out of the market."
The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to raise
interest rates for the third time since December, while comments
by a senior Bank of Canada official raised the prospect that the
central bank could hike rates sooner than investors had
anticipated.
The tech sector lost 2 percent as CGI Group
lost 1.5 percent to C$66.15 and BlackBerry Ltd
tumbled nearly 5 percent to C$14.11.
The financials group, which accounts for one third of the
TSX's weight, declined 0.7 percent. Royal Bank of Canada
fell 1.1 percent to C$94.26.
The energy sector was little changed as oil prices
broke a three-day losing streak despite rising U.S. drilling.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 25 cents higher at $46.08 a
barrel.
Cenovus Energy <CVE.TO advanced 2.4 percent to C$11.37 but
Enbridge Inc fell 2.2 percent to C$51.00.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.8 percent.
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc dropped 1.7
percent to C$22.51, while gold was little changed at
$1,265.20 an ounce ahead of the Fed meeting this week.
Shares of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier rose
nearly 3 percent to C$2.44, recovering from a decline on Friday,
when the U.S. International Trade Commission gave a green light
to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping
and anti-subsidy duties against Bombardier's new jets.
(Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by W Simon and
Grant McCool)