CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat

* TSX down 69.15 points, or 0.46 percent, to 15,100.98
* All 10 of the TSX's main groups were down
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2
percent
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday, tracking global markets that fell on concerns over
the pace of economic growth, as bank stocks led broad declines
and energy stocks were squeezed by oil prices that hit six-week
lows.
Financial stocks, which account for roughly a third of the
index's weight, slipped 0.5 percent. Brookfield Asset Management
fell 1.2 percent to C$50.05 and was among the most
influential decliners. Royal Bank of Canada was also a
key index mover, despite seeing only a modest 0.6 percent fall
to C$92.82.
Alternative lender Home Capital Group was one of
the few bright spots that offset some of the group's declines.
Shares rose 12.9 percent to C$13.70 after the company reported
late on Wednesday it had reached a settlement agreement with the
Ontario Securities Regulator accepting responsibility for
misleading investors about problems with its mortgage
underwriting procedures. Shares surged as much as 19.3 percent
to C$14.47 in early trading.
At 10:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 89.01 points, or 0.59
percent, to 15,081.12. All 10 of the index's main groups lost
ground.
The influential energy group, which had see-sawed between
gains and losses in morning trading, retreated 1.2 percent, as
oil prices touched a six-week low. The commodity was pressured
by high global inventories and doubts over OPEC's ability to
implement production cuts as promised. U.S. crude prices
were down 0.6 percent to $44.45 a barrel.
Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.9 percent to
C$36.65, while Cenovus Energy lost 2.7 percent to
C$10.66.
The materials group, which includes miners, fertilizer and
lumber companies, lost 1.0 percent as metal prices, including
copper and gold, fell. Barrick Gold retreated 1.5
percent to C$20.775.
Technology stocks were down nearly 1 percent, mirroring U.S.
tech shares, which fell on worries over stretched valuations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
177 to 65, for a 2.72-to-1 ratio on the downside.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Frances Kerry)