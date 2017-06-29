FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad retreat; resource, industrial stocks drag
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年6月29日 / 下午2点17分 / 2 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad retreat; resource, industrial stocks drag

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 120.55 points, or 0.79 percent, at 15,235.03

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in morning trade on Thursday in a broad retreat led by slips among heavyweight energy, gold mining and industrial stocks and a pullback in shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.

Bombardier Inc fell 1.6 percent to C$2.41 after the company confirmed its transportation unit plans to cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany as part of a sweeping savings plan.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian National Railway Co, which fell 1.8 percent to C$105.67, Barrick Gold, which lost 2.7 percent to C$20.46, and Suncor Energy Inc, down 1 percent at C$38.15.

Overall, there were more than 4 decliners for every advancer.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc declined 2.9 percent to C$62.50. The convenience store operator's shares had jumped earlier in the week on news it had won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival CST Brands Inc.

At 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.55 points, or 0.79 percent, at 15,235.03.

The index is expected to edge up to set a new high by the middle of 2018, a Reuters poll found on Thursday, boosted by moderate economic growth offsetting depressed oil prices and worries about the country's housing market.

On the day, nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with only the healthcare group rising.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped 5 percent to C$23.52 after it said it had completed the sale of its Dendreon subsidiary and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted unit Salix Pharmaceuticals' marketing application for bowel cleanser drug, Plenvu.

Teck Resources Ltd also gained, up 3.5 percent to C$23.26, after agreeing to buy a Mexican mine from a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc, which fell 3 percent to C$16.86.

The energy group retreated 0.7 percent despite higher oil prices, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below