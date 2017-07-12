FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies ahead of rate decision
2017年7月12日 / 下午2点01分 / 1 天前

2 分钟阅读

* TSX up 134.66 points, or 0.89 percent, to 15,283.8

* All 10 of the TSX's main groups were higher

* Energy stocks up 1.7 pct

* Home Capital Group up 2.2 pct at C$14.91 after it appoints new CEO

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as investors await a highly anticipated interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, with energy stocks, bolstered by higher oil prices, and materials, leading the surge.

The median consensus, according to analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday, showed the central bank will increase rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, the first hike in nearly seven years.

The decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET

Energy stocks climbed 1.7 percent, as oil prices rose on the back of data that showed a fall in U.S. fuel inventories and a cut in the U.S. government's forecast for crude output. U.S. crude prices were up 2.1 percent to $45.99 a barrel.

At 9:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 134.66 points, or 0.89 percent, to 15,283.8.

All 10 of the index's key sectors were in positive territory.

The heavily-weighted financials group gained 0.7 percent.

Home Capital Group shares climbed 2.2 percent to C$14.91 after the lender appointed Yousry Bissada as its chief executive. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

