18 小时前
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月14日 / 下午2点55分 / 18 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, bolstered by gold miners, energy stocks

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* TSX up 29.61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,164.61

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups are up

* Energy stocks up 0.5 percent, materials rise 0.9 percent

TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as gold stocks, burnished by stronger gold prices, and energy firms, helped lead the market.

Barrick Gold was the most influential mover on the index, rising 1.9 percent to C$20.36. Late on Thursday, a union representing workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Barick and Antofagasta Plc, said talks would resume after voting to strike earlier this week.

Goldcorp advanced 1.9 percent to C$16.69.

The U.S. dollar fell and bolstered the price of gold, which touched its highest level in nearly two weeks, following weak U.S. inflation and retail sales data. Gold futures rose 0.9 percent to $1,226.7 an ounce.

The materials group, which encompasses miners and fertilizer producers, added 0.9 percent.

The energy group was up 0.5 percent on the back of firmer oil prices, which gained on signs of greater demand. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 percent to $46.61 a barrel.

Encana Corp added 1.2 percent to C$11.90.

At 10:29 a.m. ET (1429 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 29.61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,164.61, after a brief turn into negative territory. Six of the 10 main index groups rose.

Tempering gains was a 0.1 percent loss by the influential financials group, weighed by small dips among Canada's biggest banks.

Consumer discretionaries also retreated, sliding 0.1 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 165 to 77, for a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

