CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, mining stocks weigh

* TSX down 93.84 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,351.61

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Jan 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as resource stocks weighed, with oil and metal prices down amid worries about China and broad uncertainty about global demand.

Major oil and gas producers were among the most influential movers. Canadian Natural Resources fell 3.6 percent to C$26.33, and Suncor Energy Inc declined 1.5 percent to C$32.74.

Suncor said on Friday that it had extended its hostile bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd until Jan. 27.

The energy group retreated 2.3 percent and is at its weakest since 2003 as oil prices hover around 12-year lows.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6 percent as copper prices hit their lowest since 2009. First Quantum Minerals Ltd declined 7.1 percent to C$3.94.

At 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.84 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,351.61.

Of the index's 10 main groups, only utilities were in positive territory.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 182 to 50 for a 3.64-to-1 ratio on the downside, while 26 stocks set 52-week lows, and only one hit a fresh 52-week high.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.0 percent at $32.51 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.4 percent to $32.76.

Copper prices declined 1.7 percent to $4,407 a tonne.

Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in December from a month earlier as construction of multiple units, typically condominiums, dropped sharply, the national housing agency said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)