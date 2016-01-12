CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns lower, pressured by drop in crude oil prices

TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's main stock index turned lower on Tuesday as pressure on crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while mining stocks also weakened.

At 11:44 a.m. EST (1644 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 40.48 points, or 0.33 percent, to 12,278.77. It included a 2.5 percent drop in energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)