CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps with oil, bound for first weekly gain in three

* TSX up 323.28 points, or 2.69 percent, at 12,359.14

* All of the TSX's 10 main groups rise; energy jumps 5.8 pct

TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index bounced higher on Friday, with its oil and gas stocks leading a broad rally as oil prices surged, while banks, industrial and consumer stocks also rose.

The energy sector climbed 5.8 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc up 5.2 percent to C$31.31 and Canadian Natural Resources advancing 5 percent to C$26.07.

Crude oil jumped back above $31 a barrel, after earlier in the week touching $27, as a cold snap boosted demand for heating oil across the United States and Europe.

The most influential movers also included Canadian Pacific Railway, which rose 10 percent to C$164.87 one day after reporting a profit below expectations on lower freight volumes.

Industrials rose 4.3 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.0 percent.

At 10:14 a.m. EST (1514 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was higher by 323.28 points, or 2.69 percent, at 12,359.14.

The sharp gains posted on Thursday and so far on Friday put the index on track to deliver a more than 2 percent weekly gain after three weeks of sharp losses.

Global stocks rebounded strongly thanks to hints of more monetary policy support by the European Central Bank and bargain-hunting by bruised investors.

In Canada, heavyweight bank other financial stocks were influential, with Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 1.8 percent to C$51.09 and insurer Manulife Financial up 2.1 percent to C$18.65.

Royal Bank of Canada added 2.3 percent to C$67.57. It sold its general insurance arm to Aviva on Thursday.

