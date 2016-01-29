CANADA STOCKS-TSX heads for 1.8 pct weekly gain as oil rises

(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 64 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,655.93
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada's main stock index
advanced in morning trade on Friday
along with gains for global stock markets after the Bank of
Japan moved to negative interest rates, while a rally in crude
oil prices added to support for the resource-linked market.
The index is on track for a weekly gain of 1.8 percent,
after earlier this month hitting its lowest since August 2012.
The energy group climbed 1.4 percent, as oil rose towards
$35 a barrel, a gain of some 25 percent from the 12-year lows
seen earlier in January, on prospects that a deal between major
exporters to cut production could help reduce one of the worst
oil gluts in history.
At 10:09 a.m. EST (1509 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 64 points, or 0.51
percent, at 12,655.93.
Wall Street gained even more after weak GDP data raised
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would go slow on
future interest rate hikes.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, was flat.
But the fertilizer companies fell after Potash Corp forecast
its bleakest year in a decade and slashed its dividend, due to
tanking fertilizer prices.
Agrium Inc fell 1.9 percent to C$119.81, and Potash Corp
declined 0.3 percent to C$52.59.
Methanex Corp fell 0.4 percent to C$56.16 after
analysts trimmed their target prices for the stock following
quarterly results.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International rose 4.3
percent to C$126.17, recovering some of its losses since U.S.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized
exorbitant pricing for one of the company's drugs while on the
campaign trail.
Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were higher, with the
financials group slipping 0.2 percent.
