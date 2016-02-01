CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as oil prices fall, dour data weigh

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 223.27 points, or 1.74 percent, to 12,598.86

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Feb 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as oil prices resumed their downward spiral and weak economic data out of Europe and China exacerbated concerns about a global slowdown.

Oil fell as weak economic data from China, the world's largest energy consumer, weighed on prices and an OPEC source played down talk of an emergency meeting to stem the decline.

The index's energy group retreated 3.9 percent, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc off 3.4 percent at C$47, Suncor Energy Inc falling 3.5 percent to C$32.02, and Canadian Natural Resources losing 4.3 percent to C$28.71.

The most influential movers on the index also included Royal Bank of Canada, which fell 2 percent to C$71.11, and Canadian National Railway, which declined 3.5 percent to C$73.29.

At 10:01 a.m. EST (1501 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 223.27 points, or 1.74 percent, to 12,598.86. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by more than 4-to-1.

Investors were disappointed by euro zone manufacturing data that dovetailed with the fastest contraction in China's giant factory sector in over three years, while Canada's manufacturing sector also contracted in January, its sixth monthly fall.

The financials group slipped 1.6 percent and industrials fell 2.7 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent. It was the only one of the index's 10 main groups to rise.

Gold futures rose 0.9 percent to $1,126.7 an ounce, while copper prices declined 0.7 percent to $4,531 a tonne.

Shares in online gambling company Amaya Inc surged 26 percent to C$18.90 after it said its CEO had offered to buy the company for about C$21 a share.

Royal Nickel Corp shares jumped 9 percent after announcing two cash and stock acquisitions that transform the mine developer into a cash-generating nickel, copper and gold producer.

U.S. crude prices were down 4.8 percent to $32.02 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 4.0 percent to $34.57.. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)