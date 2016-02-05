CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as falling oil prices, job losses weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday in a broad retreat after a weak jobs report and as falling oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The most influential movers on the index including Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 2 percent to C$15.11, and Canadian Natural Resources, which declined 2.6 percent to C$29.52.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent, while the energy sector retreated 1.7 percent.
Copper prices declined 1.5 percent to $4,618.50 a tonne and gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,149 an ounce.
At 9:49 a.m. EST (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.03 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,678.47.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory with decliners outnumbering gainers by two-to-one, and the index was on track for a weekly loss of 1.1 percent.
Canada's jobless rate hit a two-year high in January as the oil-producing province of Alberta shed more jobs, but its trade outlook improved as a weaker currency boosted exports, separate data showed.
Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc declined 1.5 percent to C$46.95 and Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.9 percent to C$31.52.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.1 percent to $31.05 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.5 percent to $33.93.
Dairy company Saputo rose 2.6 percent to C$36.12 as analysts upped their price targets on the stock following quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.