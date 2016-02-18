CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold miners gain, Canadian Tire jumps on earnings

TORONTO Feb 18 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, extending a six-week high with its fourth straight gain, as gold miners jumped with bullion and retailer Canadian Tire surged after its earnings beat expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 64.20 points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,931.36. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)