CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold miners gain, Canadian Tire jumps on earnings

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Feb 18 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, extending a six-week high with its fourth straight gain, as gold miners jumped with bullion and retailer Canadian Tire surged after its earnings beat expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 64.20 points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,931.36. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.