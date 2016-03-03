CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits new 2016 high as energy stocks brush off oil dip

(Adds details, updates prices)

TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index hit a fresh 2016 high on Thursday as energy stocks gained despite a slip in oil prices and financial and mining shares also rose.

The index pushed above 13,000 for the first time this year on Wednesday as investors shook off worries about global growth amid upbeat data from major economies and signs of a rebound in commodity prices.

Among the most influential gainers was Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 8.3 percent to C$32.66, even as it cut its 2016 capital expenditure and reported a sharp fall in profit.

With its second straight day of increases, the stock reached its highest since early December.

The energy group climbed 1.6 percent, though oil prices dipped after ballooning U.S. crude inventories and lack of progress on talk to control supply overshadowed the bullish sentiment that has built up this week.

At 10:29 a.m. EST (1529 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 104.21 points, or 0.8 percent, at 13,122.14.

Eight of its 10 main groups were positive, with advancers outnumbering decliners by more than three to one.

The financials group gained 0.8 percent, while materials, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6 percent.

Goldcorp Inc rose 4.4 percent to C$20.15, and Bank of Nova Scotia advanced 0.9 percent to C$58.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc was up 1.9 percent to C$44.89 after posting a better-than-expected adjusted fourth-quarter profit and said it saw profit growth at its core engineering and construction business in 2016.

Industrials rose 0.5 percent.

On the negative side, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 1.8 percent to C$89.15 after the embattled drugmaker said a senior executive had resigned, not been asked to leave. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)