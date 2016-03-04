CANADA STOCKS-TSX's 7th straight rise extends 2016 high; resource stocks shine

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX rises 71.75 points, or 0.55 percent, to 13,195.40

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index extended its record high for 2016 on Friday and was on track for a 3 percent weekly gain as mining and energy stocks rose on higher commodity prices and after data showing stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and higher Canadian exports.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3 percent, while energy stocks climbed 1.1 percent.

The most influential movers on the index included Barrick Gold Corp, which gained 5.2 percent to C$19.61, and Goldcorp Inc, up 8.2 percent to C$21.68.

The price of gold held near a 13-month high despite a surge in U.S. employment that could further ease recession fears and allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this year.

Crude oil prices were slightly higher after a robust weekly gain, while iron ore hit a 4-month high and copper was on track for its best week since September.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 2.5 percent to C$33.68 and Enbridge Inc added 0.9 percent to C$47.76.

At 10:03 a.m. EST (1503 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.75 points, or 0.55 percent, to 13,195.40.

The index is on track for its seventh straight winning session. It pushed above 13,000 for the first time this year on Wednesday.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher, while there were five advancers for every two decliners.

Industrials rose 0.7 percent, while utilities and financials were both up 0.2 percent.

Canada's trade deficit edged up to C$655 million ($489 million) in January from C$631 million in December as imports grew slightly more than exports, Statistics Canada said.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a shortfall of C$1.05 billion. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)