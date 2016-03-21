CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains broadly, Valeant surges after reshuffle

(Adds portfolio manager comment, details; updates prices to close)

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by rising financial and telecom stocks and by a surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it parted ways with its CEO and invited an activist investor to its board.

Valeant shares settled up 8.5 percent at C$37.90 after it said its chief executive, Michael Pearson, would leave and billionaire investor William Ackman would join its board as it tries to clean up accounting problems and save its business. It had traded at a peak nearing C$350 last August.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.5 percent, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp up 2.9 percent at C$19.02. Telecoms added 1 percent overall, with Telus Corp adding 1.5 percent to C$41.66 and BCE Inc rising 0.9 percent to C$58.37.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 64.02 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,561.09. All 10 main sectors gained, as investors cheered an improved tone that has helped lift the index to highs last seen in November.

"Oil has improved a little bit here and the extreme negativity we had going back three or four months ago has waned a bit and even the Canadian dollar has improved," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.

Energy stocks were barely higher, with oil prices stable after touching a 2016 high above $40 a barrel last week.

Michael said trading was subdued ahead of Tuesday's federal budget, the first from the Liberal government elected in October on a promise to spend to boost economic growth.

"We don't know what to expect at this point, although we do know that the deficit we've been forewarned should be C$25-30 billion, with a lot of it should be in infrastructure spending," he said.

Canadian National Railway rose 0.8 percent to C$81.52, and the industrials sector gained 0.6 percent overall, while utilities added 1.5 percent.

Other influential movers on the index included Bombardier Inc, which rose 6.2 percent to C$1.37 while awaiting a federal government decision on whether to invest in the struggling planemaker.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 percent.

The healthcare sector, a five-member group including Valeant, jumped 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chris Reese)