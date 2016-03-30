版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 04:13 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy, banks as investors cheer Fed

TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday, helped by financial and energy stocks, as investors cheered more cautious comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on raising interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.75 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,503.98. Nine of the 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

