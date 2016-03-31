CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws, on track for 5 percent gain in March

(Adds details on sectors and stocks throughout, updates prices)
TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index
seesawed on Thursday as energy stocks firmed after crude oil
prices turned higher but materials and healthcare stocks
dragged.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
is on track to notch a 5 percent gain in March, its
biggest monthly move higher since October 2011.
The most influential movers on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc, which rose 0.4 percent to C$35.79, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 0.8
percent to C$34.94.
The overall energy group climbed 0.5 percent, while U.S.
crude prices were up 1.0 percent to $38.70 a barrel after
rebounding from earlier losses.
The heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 percent.
Toronto-Dominion Bank said that it expected losses
from bad loans in the oil & gas sector to be manageable given
its relatively small exposure to the energy sector.
Its shares rose 0.1 percent to 56.30.
The shares of Cara Operations Ltd rose more than 11
percent to C$29.65. The owner of the Swiss Chalet casual dining
chain and Harvey's burger outlets said it would buy St-Hubert
BBQ, one of Quebec's largest casual dining chains, for C$537
million ($415 million).
At 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT), the S&P/TSX index rose 2.75
points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,506.73. Five of the index's 10
main groups were higher.
The biggest drag on the index was Silver Wheaton Corp
. The mining company's shares fell 5.5 percent to
C$21.63.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent.
The shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
fell 4.2 percent to C$33.62. The drugmaker said it was
asking its lenders for another month to file its annual report,
seeking to reduce the risk of a default on its $30 billion debt
if it misses the current April 29 deadline.
Canada's economy grew by a much larger-than-expected 0.6
percent in January, Statistics Canada data indicated, reducing
the odds that the Bank of Canada will need to cut interest rates
further this year.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)