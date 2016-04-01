CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil slump hurts energy stocks; BlackBerry tumbles

(Adds details, updates prices)

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Friday, dragged down by a fall in BlackBerry Ltd shares on disappointing earnings and a retreat in oil prices that weighed on energy companies.

The most influential weights on the index included Canadian Natural Resources, which declined 4.4 percent to C$33.60, as oil got hammered by a stronger U.S. dollar and doubts about the prospect of a deal to freeze output. The energy group retreated 2.6 percent.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.9 percent, with Bank of Nova Scotia falling 1.2 percent to C$61.99, and Royal Bank of Canada down 0.8 percent to C$74.27.

BlackBerry tumbled 7.3 percent to C$9.77 after the company reported a larger-than-expected slide in fourth-quarter revenue amid weak hardware sales.

At 9:56 a.m. EDT (1356 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 140.96 points, or 1.04 percent, to 13,353.40.

All 10 main sectors were in the red, with five decliners for every advancing stock.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 percent.

Gold futures fell 1.4 percent to $1,216.60 an ounce and copper prices declined 0.4 percent to $4,829.50 a tonne.

U.S. crude prices were down 4.0 percent to $36.82 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 4.3 percent to $38.61.

Wall Street also fell, as data showing U.S. employment rose more than expected in March stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)