CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil slump hurts energy stocks; BlackBerry tumbles

* TSX falls 140.96 points, or 1.04 percent, to 13,353.40
* All 10 of TSX's main groups down; energy off 2.6 percent
* BlackBerry falls 7.3 percent after earnings
TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index fell
more than 1 percent on Friday, dragged down by a fall in
BlackBerry Ltd shares on disappointing earnings and a
retreat in oil prices that weighed on energy companies.
The most influential weights on the index included Canadian
Natural Resources, which declined 4.4 percent to
C$33.60, as oil got hammered by a stronger U.S. dollar and
doubts about the prospect of a deal to freeze output. The
energy group retreated 2.6 percent.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.9 percent, with
Bank of Nova Scotia falling 1.2 percent to C$61.99, and
Royal Bank of Canada down 0.8 percent to C$74.27.
BlackBerry tumbled 7.3 percent to C$9.77 after the company
reported a larger-than-expected slide in fourth-quarter revenue
amid weak hardware sales.
At 9:56 a.m. EDT (1356 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 140.96 points, or
1.04 percent, to 13,353.40.
All 10 main sectors were in the red, with five decliners for
every advancing stock.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 percent.
Gold futures fell 1.4 percent to $1,216.60 an ounce
and copper prices declined 0.4 percent to $4,829.50 a
tonne.
U.S. crude prices were down 4.0 percent to $36.82 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 4.3 percent to $38.61.
Wall Street also fell, as data showing U.S.
employment rose more than expected in March stoked expectations
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)