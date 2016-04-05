CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weak data weighs on financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed after the country's trade deficit unexpectedly jumped and exports slumped, while energy companies pulled back with oil prices near a one-month low.
The most influential weights on the index were its heavyweight banks, with Royal Bank of Canada falling 0.7 percent to C$74.26 and Toronto-Dominion Bank off 0.8 percent to C$55.70.
The overall financials group slipped 0.8 percent. Insurer Manulife Financial Corp declined 1.7 percent to C$17.69.
Exports slumped by their most in nearly seven years in February, data showed, after hitting a record high in January.
The energy group retreated 0.6 percent, as oil traded near one-month lows after a surprise fall in gasoline demand in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.
At 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.18 points, or 0.45 percent, at 13,275.97.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.
The five-member healthcare sector rose, as shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc advanced 7.3 percent to C$36.82 after the embattled drugmaker said a board committee had found no need for additional accounting restatements.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent as gold snapped a two-day decline.
Barrick Gold Corp advanced 2 percent to C$18 and Goldcorp Inc added 1.2 percent to C$21.01. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36