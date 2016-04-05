版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 04:16 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with banks and energy stocks

TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, weighed by financial stocks after the country's trade deficit jumped, and by energy companies, which slipped even as oil prices edged higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.49 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,304.66. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

