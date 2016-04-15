CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with energy retreat; Bombardier jump on deal talk

(Adds details on energy sector, Mitel and Bombardier deals, economic data, updates prices)

* TSX down 67.05 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,601.24

* Two decliners for every advancing stock

* Index on track for 1.5 percent gain for the week

TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as a pullback in oil prices weighed on energy shares, while Bombardier Inc surged on reports that it is close to a deal to sell up to 125 CSeries jets to a U.S. airline.

The most influential weights on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, down 2 percent at C$36.17, and Canadian Natural Resources, which declined 2.5 percent to C$36.59.

The energy group retreated 2.4 percent, with oil lower in thin trading as analysts said a weekend meeting of major exporting countries would do little to help to clear global oversupply quickly, even though it would provide a floor for the market.

Bombardier advanced 9.8 percent to C$1.68 after the Wall Street Journal reported that Delta Air Lines Inc was in the final stages of a deal with the planemaker, citing three sources. A separate source told Reuters a deal was close.

At 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 67.05 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,601.24.

While half the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, decliners outnumbered advancers by more than 2-to-1.

Still, the index is on track for a 1.5 percent gain on the week.

Mitel Networks Corp fell 9.7 percent to C$9.10 after announcing it would pay about $1.96 in cash and stock to acquire fellow voice and telephony gear maker Polycom Inc .

The financials group slipped 0.3 percent, while industrials rose 0.2 percent.

Canadian manufacturing sales tumbled more than expected in February, giving back some of their recent strength as sales of vehicles and petroleum products dropped, data showed on Friday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent.

Copper prices declined 1.1 percent to $4,778.5 a tonne.

U.S. crude prices were down 3.3 percent at $40.15 a barrel, while Brent fell 3.2 percent to $42.42. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)