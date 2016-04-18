CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks weigh with oil meeting failure

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday as energy stocks retreated following the failure of a weekend meeting of oil-producing countries to agree an output freeze.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.70 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,570.50 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
