2016年 4月 18日 星期一

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks weigh with oil meeting failure

TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday as energy stocks retreated following the failure of a weekend meeting of oil-producing countries to agree an output freeze.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.70 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,570.50 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

