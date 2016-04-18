CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks as oil losses pared

TORONTO, April 18 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a five-month high on Monday, led by energy stocks as losses for oil were pared, while mining and financial sector stocks also advanced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 82.62 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,719.82. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)