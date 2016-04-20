CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to near 6-month high, led by financials

(Adds details on sectors and stocks throughout, updates prices)
* TSX up 39.89 points, or 0.29 percent, to 13,907.17
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday to a near six-month high as financial and material
shares rose, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The index has rallied more than 20 percent since hitting a
near 3-1/2-year low in January, a threshold considered by some
as indicative of a bull market. However, its September 2014 peak
at 15,685.13 remains well out of view.
The most influential movers on the index included Bank of
Nova Scotia, which rose 0.9 percent to C$64.92, and
Royal Bank of Canada, which advanced 0.5 percent to
C$78.71. The overall financials group rose 0.5 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.7 percent. It included a
4.8 percent rise in the shares of Teck Resources Ltd
to C$13.98.
Consumer staples advanced 0.8 percent, led by a 2.6 percent
gain for Metro Inc to C$43.11.
At 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 39.89 points, or 0.29
percent, to 13,907.17. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were
higher.
The energy group fell 0.9 percent, pressured by a drop in
oil prices. Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.8 percent to
C$36.46, while Cenovus Energy Inc was down 0.9 percent
at C$17.81.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to $40.59 a
barrel after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a three-day strike.
The shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd fell 2.1
percent to C$186.03. The company said it planned to repurchase
up to 5 percent of its shares, just over a week after abandoning
a bid to buy Norfolk Southern Corp.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)