CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financial and consumer stocks weigh

(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details on Brookfield Asset Management and Goldcorp, updates prices)

* TSX closed down 30.09 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,881.20

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups ended lower

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as losses for financial and consumer shares offset gains for resource stocks and a jump in shares of a healthcare company on reported takeover interest.

Still, the index has rallied 20 percent since hitting a nearly 3-1/2-year low in January. It reached a nearly six-month high on Wednesday at 13,971.83.

Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and weaker than expected earnings from two major U.S. companies weighed on sentiment, according to Ben Jang, portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth Management.

"This is the first little speed bump that we've had during this earnings season and so the market is reacting to that," said Jang.

Draghi defended the ECB's cheap money policy against sharp criticism from Germany.

The heavyweight financials group fell 0.5 percent, including a 2.5 percent drop in the shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc to C$42.23, while Royal Bank of Canada was down 0.5 percent at C$77.51.

Bombardier Inc fell 1.2 percent to C$1.72. Canada will not give the struggling aircraft maker federal aid without assurances on jobs, investment in research and the location of the company's headquarters, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Consumer staples stocks also lost ground, falling 2.3 percent. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc was down 3.8 percent at C$55.88.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 30.09 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,881.20. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.3 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.6 percent to C$20.79, while Goldcorp Inc was up 3.7 percent at C$22.37.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent.

The shares of Concordia Healthcare Corp jumped more than 25 percent to C$38.65. Asset manager Blackstone Group LP is considering a takeover of the drug developer, Bloomberg reported.

The energy group edged 0.3 percent higher despite pullback in oil.

Ongoing short covering has helped support the group, said Jang.

U.S. crude settled at $43.18 a barrel, down 2.26 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Sandra Maler)