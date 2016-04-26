CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallies

(Adds details on sectors and stocks throughout, updates prices)
* TSX up 28.77 points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,824.76 points
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks while
financial sector stocks also advanced, offsetting deep losses
for one of the country's major railway stocks.
The most influential movers on the index included Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd, which rose 1.2 percent to
C$38.63, and TransCanada Corp, which advanced 1.5
percent to C$51.57.
The energy group climbed 0.8 percent as oil prices rose
while financial sector stocks advanced 0.4 percent.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $43.36 a
barrel.
At 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 28.77 points, or 0.21
percent, to 13,824.76. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were
higher.
The shares of Teck Resources Ltd rose 1.8
percent to C$13.30. The miner reported a surprise quarterly
profit as cost-cutting measures and a weak Canadian dollar
helped cushion the impact of lower coal and copper prices.
Bombardier Inc rose 7.8 percent to C$1.94. The
company said a unit of Nova Scotia-based Chorus Aviation Inc
has signed an agreement to buy five CRJ900 aircraft
with an option to buy an additional five.
Thomson Reuters Corp rose more than 2 percent to
C$52.86 after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly
earnings on improved results in its main business of providing
news and analytics to financial companies.
Shares of Canadian National Railway Co fell 6.2
percent to C$77.63. On Monday, the company lowered its full-year
earnings forecast, citing weaker-than-expected freight demand in
some markets and a strengthening Canadian dollar.
Husky Energy fell nearly 6 percent to C$16.50. The
oil and gas producer reported a first-quarter loss on Monday and
said it has agreed to sell a partial interest in a package of
Canadian midstream energy assets to two Hong Kong-based firms
for C$1.7 billion ($1.34 billion) in cash.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)