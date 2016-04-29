CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks rally on higher commodity prices

(Adds details on sectors and stocks, updates prices)
* TSX firms 80.54 points, or 0.58 percent, to 13,966.97
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday as mining and energy stocks firmed on higher commodity
prices, while shares of its largest airline jumped after
quarterly results were reported.
The most influential movers on the index included Barrick
Gold Inc, which rose 5.1 percent to C$23.15, and First
Quantum Minerals Ltd, which advanced 13.5 percent to
C$10.395.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.5 percent.
Gold and silver rallied to their highest since January 2015
as the Bank of Japan's decision the previous day to hold off
expanding monetary stimulus weighed on stock markets and the
dollar, while base metal prices also advanced.
Air Canada rose 13.3 percent to C$9.38 after it
reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year
earlier, helped by a decline in fuel costs.
The energy group climbed 0.9 percent, supported by fresh
2016 highs for oil prices. U.S. crude was up 0.6 percent
to $46.32 a barrel.
TransCanada Corp, the country's No.2 pipeline
operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by higher income from its Bruce nuclear power plant in
Ontario. Its shares edged 0.2 percent higher to C$52.08.
At 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.54 points, or 0.58
percent, to 13,966.97. It approached the nearly six-month high
reached last week of 13,971.83.
However, just four of the index's 10 main groups were
higher.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc fell 0.9 percent
to C$42.50. The company is in advanced talks to buy a
controlling stake in the water and sewage unit of Brazilian
engineering conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht for up to 6
billion reais ($1.72 billion), newspaper Valor Econômico said.
Railway stocks were also a drag, including a 0.8 percent
decline in Canadian National Railway Co to C$78.03.
Bombardier Inc fell 4.9 percent to C$1.94, as some
of this week's gains were pared. A major CSeries order from
Delta Air Lines will likely hold investor attention at
the company's annual meeting on Friday, overshadowing discord
between the company's founding family and disgruntled
shareholders.
Uranium producer Cameco Corp fell 1.7
percent to C$16.19 after reporting an unexpected first-quarter
adjusted loss as uranium prices continued to soften and demand
remained low.
Canada's gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent in
February, in line with forecasts, after increasing for four
months in a row.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)