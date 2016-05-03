CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials and energy lead broad-based losses

(Adds details on sectors and stocks, updates prices) * TSX down 224.34 points, or 1.62 percent, to 13,641.29 * All 10 of TSX's main groups were lower TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index fell to a two-week low on Tuesday as financials and energy stocks led broad-based losses for the resource-linked market, while oil and global stocks also fell. Negative for investor sentiment, weak Chinese factory activity stoked concerns about the health of the global economy and European financial stocks fell after a string of weak first-quarter earnings reports from banks. The most influential movers on the index were Bank of Nova Scotia, which fell 3.3 percent to C$63.03, and Royal Bank of Canada, which declined 2.1 percent to C$76.1. The overall financials group dropped 1.9 percent. The shares of Encana Corp fell 9.7 percent to C$8.40. The oil and gas producer posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due to lower production amid a steep fall in oil prices. Suncor Energy Inc fell 2.7 percent to C$34.62, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was down 3.9 percent at C$35.24 and the overall energy group declined 3.5 percent. U.S. crude prices were down 2.1 percent to $43.84 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.6 percent to $45.09. At 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 224.34 points, or 1.62 percent, to 13,641.29. It touched its lowest since April 18 of 13,599.93. All 10 of the index's main groups were lower. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.1 percent. It included a 3.1 percent drop in the shares of Barrick Gold Corp to C$23.22. Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent. Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower fuel costs. Still its shares fell 2.6 percent to C$20.94. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)