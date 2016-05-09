CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to three-week low as commodities slide

(Adds details on sectors and stocks, updates prices)
TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index fell to
a three-week low on Monday as lower commodity prices weighed on
energy and mining stocks, while financials also fell.
The index fell 1.8 percent last week, pressured by a
weakening in commodity prices and a wildfire that led to
production cuts in Canada's oil sands region. It touched a
six-month high of 13,972.62 on April 29.
The most influential movers on the index on Monday included
Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 4.4 percent to C$22.78,
and Goldcorp Inc, which declined 3.3 percent to C$23.96.
Spot gold fell 1.7 percent, while copper hit
its lowest in nearly a month as weak trade data from top
consumer China highlighted poor demand growth prospects and the
dollar rose after a Fed official kept rate hike expectations
intact.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 3.5 percent.
Suncor Energy Inc, which cut production last week
due to the wildfire, fell 2.5 percent to C$33.00.
Oil prices fell as caution among investors prevented a
return to late April's 2016 highs. U.S. crude futures
fell 2.5 percent to $43.53 a barrel, while the overall energy
group was down 2.1 percent.
At 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 121.63 points, or
0.89 percent, to 13,579.84. Six of the index's 10 main groups
were in positive territory.
Canadian officials were hoping to take their first look at
Fort McMurray, ravaged by the nation's most destructive wildfire
in recent memory as firefighters hoped cooler, possibly rainy
weather would help them battle the blaze.
About half of Canada's daily oil sands crude capacity was
out of service on Friday and some pipelines were closed.
Financials dipped 0.3 percent, including a 0.6 percent drop
in the shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$75.62.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it
expected to file its first-quarter report with U.S. and Canadian
regulators on or before June 10, ahead of a July 31 deadline,
and reiterated its first-quarter forecasts. Its shares edged up
0.3 percent to C$38.69.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)