CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as materials stocks retreat with commodities

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO May 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by gold miners and other materials stocks as a stronger U.S. dollar pushed commodity prices broadly lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.94 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,874.16 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.