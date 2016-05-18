版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as materials stocks retreat with commodities

TORONTO May 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by gold miners and other materials stocks as a stronger U.S. dollar pushed commodity prices broadly lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.94 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,874.16 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐