CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials rally; resource stocks dip with commodities

(Adds details throughout on sectors and stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 53.03 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,102.23
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday as financials rallied, while resource stocks retreated
with commodities and investors waited for possible clues on the
timing of U.S. interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen.
Financial stocks were among the most influential movers on
the index after banks on Thursday reported better-than-expected
second-quarter earnings even as they warned of further losses
from oil loans in coming quarters.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.7 percent to C$57.88,
and Brookfield Asset Management Inc advanced 1.3
percent to C$45.99, while the overall financials group was up
0.6 percent.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
rose 8.5 percent to C$37.85. The drugmaker received a joint
takeover offer from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
and TPG Capital Management LP this spring that
it rejected, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Yellen is due to speak at an event hosted by Harvard
University at 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT). Her speech will come
after a number of Fed policymakers this week struck hawkish
tones on the trajectory of interest rates.
At 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 53.03 points, or 0.38
percent, to 14,102.23. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were
higher.
Both the consumer discretionary and information technology
groups advanced 1.2 percent.
However, resources stocks were dragged lower by weaker
commodity prices. The materials group, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3
percent and the energy group retreated 0.2 percent.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.6 percent at $49.18 a
barrel, while spot gold fell 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Frances Kerry)