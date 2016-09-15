CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financial and energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by shares of financial and energy companies as oil rose and investors reduced bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 137.21 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,503.67. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16