版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 04:23 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financial and energy stocks

TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by shares of financial and energy companies as oil rose and investors reduced bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 137.21 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,503.67. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)

