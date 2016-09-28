版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials; BlackBerry rallies

TORONTO, Sept 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with energy and financial stocks leading broad based gains, while BlackBerry Ltd rallied after the company said it will outsource the development and design of its flagship smartphone.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.46 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,625.50, shortly after the open. All of its 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

