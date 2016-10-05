CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil boosts energy stocks

(Adds details on specific stocks and sectors, updates prices)

* TSX up 97.84 points, or 0.67 percent, to 14,618.85

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Oct 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy stocks gained with higher oil prices and as investors broadly cheered trade data that offered further evidence of a third quarter economic rebound.

At 10:16 a.m. EDT (1416 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.84 points, or 0.67 percent, to 14,618.85.

Eight of its main groups were in positive territory.

The energy group climbed 1.9 percent as oil prices pushed to their highest since June, supported by an industry report that U.S. inventories probably fell for a fifth straight week and OPEC's deal to cut supply.

Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.5 percent to C$36.94 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 1.8 percent to C$42.76.

Enerplus Corp shares rose 6.3 percent to C$9.68. The energy producer has put its natural gas assets in the U.S. Marcellus shale region up for sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Barrick Gold rose 1.6 percent to C$20.71. It said late on Tuesday that operations had resumed at its Veladero mine in Argentina following approval from local authorities after processing solution containing cyanide spilled last month.

But the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.2 percent, as a string of other gold miners lagged, adding to a plunge on Tuesday, as prices for the precious metal held near a three-month low.

Novagold RS fell 7.6 percent to C$5.92 after reporting a third-quarter loss.

Canada's trade deficit in August shrank to its lowest level in eight months on stronger non-energy exports, offering further evidence the economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter.

The financials group gained 0.5 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.6 percent to C$81.62 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.6 percent to C$58.22.

Industrials rose 0.9 percent, with Canadian National Railway Co up 1.3 percent to C$88.11. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)