CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with gold miners, Bank of Montreal shines

TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's benchmark stock index
rose in morning trade on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shares of
a major bank and strong gains for gold miners as the precious
metal held near a 3-1/2-month high.
Bank of Montreal rose 2.2 percent to C$100.71 after
it reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and
announced plans to buy back 15 million of its
shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia's earnings were less
impressive, and its shares fell 2.2 percent to C$77.50.
The financials group, which accounts for 35 percent
of the index's weight, gained 0.2 percent overall.
At 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.09 points, or 0.34
percent, at 15,516.60.
Gold miners featured prominently among the most influential
gainers, as bullion prices held near a high point ahead of a
speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that is expected to
provide more clarity on economic reforms.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 3.1 percent to C$25.49, and
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd advanced 3.6 percent to C$57.34.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.3 percent.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 9 percent to
C$19.96 after saying that 2017 would be another year of
transition with revenue falling as much as 8 percent amid drug
price pressure and fewer prescriptions.
The energy group retreated 0.3 percent, as oil prices dipped
within a tight recent range as increasing crude production from
the United States offsets OPEC-led output cuts.
U.S. crude prices were down 1 percent to $53.51 a
barrel, while Brent lost 0.9 percent to $55.44.
Pipeline company Enbridge Inc fell 1.7 percent to
C$55.37 and Crescent Point Energy Corp lost 1.6 percent
to C$14.75.
TransCanada Corp bucked the trend, with the
pipeline company adding 1.4 percent to C$61.37 after agreeing on
Monday to sell two U.S. pipelines to fund other projects.
Canadian producer prices rose for the fifth month in a row
in January, increasing by 0.4 percent from December on higher
prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada
said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)