CANADA STOCKS-Resources' declines, banks' gains leave TSX flat

* TSX up 8.66 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,617.44
* Heavyweight sectors pull index in separate directions
TORONTO, March 8 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday for the second straight day as the
rising financial sector and falling natural resource company
shares led to a stalemate.
Canadian financial services companies, which are sensitive
to the health of the domestic real estate market and to the U.S.
monetary policy outlook, gained as a surge in U.S. jobs data
from a private payrolls processor stoked expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
Meanwhile, several reports on Canadian housing starts and
building permits showed the long real estate boom was defying
expectations of a slowdown.
The financial sector, which accounts for 35 percent of the
index's total weight, gained 0.4 percent, with insurer Manulife
Financial Corp rising 0.8 percent to C$24.67 and
Brookfield Asset Management Inc advancing 1.2 percent
to C$49.04. Shares of the country's biggest banks also rose.
But lower commodity prices weighed on another sizable
contributor to Canada's public markets, with the energy group
retreating 0.7 percent and materials, which include precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, losing 0.4 percent.
The overall effect was that by 10:20 a.m. EST (1520 GMT),
the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 8.66 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,617.44.
Major energy company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
fell 1.2 percent to C$40.84, and gold miner Barrick Gold Corp
declined 0.7 percent to C$23.69.
Oil prices dropped after an industry report pointed to a
large rise in crude inventories in the United States, renewing
oversupply concerns despite output curbs by the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Gold prices hit a four-week low as the U.S. dollar gathered
strength on the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike.
Financial technology company DH Corp fell 5.1
percent to C$23.27 after it posted lower adjusted revenue and
declined to provide a 2017 forecast.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)