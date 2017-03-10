CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain as gold miners shine, TD Bank slumps

(Adds investment advisor comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 9.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,506.68;
fell 0.7 pct on week
* Two of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index
ended barely higher on Friday, with sharp gains for gold miners
offset by a slump in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) after
CBC News reported that its employees were being pressured to
meet high sales revenue goals.
Shares in TD, Canada's No. 2 lender, closed down 5.6 percent
at C$66.00, its biggest one-day decline since early 2009.
In an emailed response to Reuters regarding the CBC story,
TD said, "The environment described in the media report is very
much at odds with how we run our business, and we don't
recognize it from our own perspective, experience or
assessments."
The financials group fell 1.1 percent, despite solid
domestic jobs data broadly boosted bond yields.
Several major gold miners were among the most influential
gainers as bullion recovered from a five-week low.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.1 percent, with Barrick
Gold Corp rising 2.6 percent to C$24.51.
"I don't see a fundamental reason to be excited about the
miners, or about gold itself, because anything that depends on a
weaker U.S. dollar just doesn't make sense to me with Donald
Trump in the White House," said Allan Small, senior investment
advisor at HollisWealth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 9.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,506.68.
It lost 0.7 percent on the week.
Of the index's 10 main groups, just financials and energy
ended in negative territory, with advancers outnumbering
decliners by more than 3 to 1.
The energy group slipped 0.1 percent, as oil prices slumped
to close out the biggest three-day loss in a year.
Element Fleet Management Corp declined 7.6 percent
to C$13.06 as several banks downgraded or trimmed their price
targets on the company after it reported quarterly earnings.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli, Toni Reinhold and James Dalgleish)