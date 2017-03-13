CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with banks ahead of Fed, TD recovers somewhat

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial stocks pushed higher ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher commodity prices.

Toronto-Dominion Bank was among the most influential gainers, recovering somewhat after a sharp fall on Friday following media reports which said staff had been put under pressure to meet sales targets. [nL2N1GN1RY}

TD rose 1.8 percent to C$67.17 after falling 5.6 percent on Friday, and most other major banks also gained, helping the financials group add 0.6 percent overall.

Financial technology company DH Corp also gained, jumping 8.7 percent to C$25.05, after Vista Equity Partners said it would take the company private in a C$4.8 billion deal.

At 10:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.69 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,554.37.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent.

Base metal miners gained with copper and other industrial metal prices as a strike at Peru's top copper mine added to supply disruptions caused by a month-long stoppage at mines in Chile and Indonesia.

Teck Resources Ltd advanced 2.6 percent to C$27.50 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd added 1.4 percent to C$13.8.

Gold miners were mixed as bullion was caught between political uncertainty in Europe and the prospect of U.S. rate rises later this week.

The energy group inched 0.2 percent higher as oil hovered around three-month lows. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Andrea Ricci)