CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financial fall offsets some commodity stock gains

* TSX down 16.38 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,546.03
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index
turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among
financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold
miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in
commodity prices.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.3 percent as bond
yields fell, with insurance companies a particular weight.
Manulife Financial Corp was down 0.9 percent at
C$24.28, and Great-West Lifeco Inc lost 0.8 percent to
C$37.43.
At 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.38 points, or 0.11
percent, at 15,546.03.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners 1.4 to 1.
The TSX is on track for a 0.3 percent gain on the week.
The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc. The country's biggest oil and gas producer
edged up 0.5 percent to C$41.18.
Two of the biggest Canadian telecom companies also
supported the index, with BCE Inc advancing 1 percent
to C$58.17, and rival Rogers Communications Inc adding
1.2 percent to C$57.25.
The energy group was flat overall, while the materials
group, which includes precious and base metals miners and
fertilizer companies, was barely lower.
Dominion Diamond Corp jumped 9.3 percent to C$12.86
after providing a 2018 outlook late on Thursday.
Oil prices firmed on Friday after trading in a narrow range
all week, while gold also rose.
Canada Goose advanced 8.2 percent to C$23.29 the
day after it jumped nearly 27 percent from its initial public
offering price of C$17 per share.
Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly rose in January
for the third month in a row, helped by strength in non-durable
goods, including petroleum and coal products, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
