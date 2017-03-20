版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with oil as energy and financials decline

TORONTO, March 20 Canada's benchmark stock index retreated on Monday as oil prices fell and heavyweight energy and financial shares lost ground, while the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates pressured defensive sectors, such as telecoms.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.17 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,442.32. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
