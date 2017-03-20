CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with oil as energy and financials decline

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 20 Canada's benchmark stock index retreated on Monday as oil prices fell and heavyweight energy and financial shares lost ground, while the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates pressured defensive sectors, such as telecoms.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.17 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,442.32. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.