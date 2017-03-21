CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Wall Street worry hits Canadian financials

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 129.19 points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,313.13
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's benchmark stock index
fell on Tuesday, with heavyweight financial stocks following
Wall Street banks lower as investors fretted about U.S.
President Donald Trump's ability to boost growth and energy
stocks weighing with lower oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 129.19 points, or 0.84 percent, at
15,313.13.
Of the index's 10 main groups, only the typically defensive
telecoms and utilities sectors ended in positive territory,
while gold miners also gained as bullion benefited from a weaker
U.S. dollar.
"This is the bloom off the rose," said Niall Brown, a
portfolio manager at Morgan Meighen & Associates, referring to
the legislative battle Trump faces to overhaul the healthcare
law known as Obamacare before turning his attention to the tax
system and business regulations.
"The market is suddenly realizing maybe things aren't going
to get enacted in as business-friendly a manner as he was
hoping," he said. "The North American banks certainly took a
good ding today as a result."
Canada's heavyweight financials group fell 1.2 percent,
adding to losses from the prior two sessions, with insurer
Manulife Financial Corp shedding 4 percent to C$23.04
and Toronto-Dominion Bank off 1.2 percent at C$64.84.
Energy stocks fell 1.6 percent, as concerns about new supply
pushed U.S. crude down to its lowest since November.
The most influential gainers on the index included Barrick
Gold Corp, which advanced 2.1 percent to C$25.99.
The world's largest gold producer said a World Bank
arbitration tribunal had ruled in favor of it and joint venture
partner Antofagasta plc over a copper project in
Pakistan.
Endeavour Mining Corp gained 6.4 percent to C$24.91
after the gold miner said it had ended discussions with
London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential
merger.
Other gold miners also gained, as the bullion price rallied
to its highest in nearly three weeks.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped 9.3 percent to C$4.70
after it said it had discovered more copper at its mine in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
But several base metal miners featured on the negative side
of the ledger as copper prices fell, with First Quantum Minerals
Ltd down 5.8 percent to C$13.59 and Lundin Mining Corp
falling 5.2 percent to C$7.64.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, ended flat overall.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)