CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after budget holds off from tax increases

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial sector shares a day after the federal budget held off from raising taxes on investors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 85.15 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,433.61. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.