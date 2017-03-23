版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after budget holds off from tax increases

TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial sector shares a day after the federal budget held off from raising taxes on investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 85.15 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,433.61. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐