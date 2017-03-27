CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold-mining shares gain on safe-haven bets

* TSX up 63.55 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,506.22
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Monday, helped by strength in gold-mining shares
amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious
metals.
On global markets, U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to
win enough congressional support for healthcare legislation
reform was bearish for stocks but bullish for government bonds,
whose yields fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 63.55 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,506.22.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
The TSX had ended last week with two straight days of gains
after Canada's government held off from raising taxes on
investors in its budget, and the United States approved
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.4 percent, with Barrick
Gold Corp climbing 1.9 percent to C$26.20.
Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,254.76 an ounce,
having touched a one-month high earlier in the session.
The financials group added 0.1 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia
gained 0.8 percent to C$78.36, but Toronto-Dominion
Bank declined 0.1 percent to C$65.13.
The energy group fell 0.1 percent as oil prices declined on
uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be
extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.4 percent at $47.79 a
barrel, while Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.9 percent to
C$40.47.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak; Editing by W Simon
and James Dalgleish)