CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, led by energy stocks, as oil price gains

* TSX up 93.27 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,631.15
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups advanced
TORONTO May 15 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil
prices, led a broad rally.
The price of oil surged to its strongest in more than three
weeks on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia supported an
extension on supply cuts into 2018. Canada's energy sector is
sensitive to the global price of oil.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was the most
influential gainer on the index, rising 2.2 percent to C$43.16,
while Suncor Energy Inc advanced 1.1 percent to C$43.91.
The overall energy group climbed 1.7 percent. U.S. crude
prices were up 2.7 percent to $49.15 a barrel.
At 10:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 93.27 points, or 0.6
percent, to 15,631.15.
Telecoms, down 0.1 percent, was the only one of the index's
10 main groups that did not advance.
The financials group gained 0.4 percent, as Toronto Dominion
Bank led the sector with a 0.7 percent advance to
C$63.52. Home Capital Group Inc, which updated its
liquidity and deposits status on Monday, bounced 6.2 percent to
C$9.71.
Over the weekend, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said
in a newspaper interview that the alternative lender's recent
problems were contained. He said the potential impact of sharp
gains in Canadian home prices was the central bank's primary
concern.
Real estate data on Monday showed home resales fell last
month from record highs in March, suggesting that a long-awaited
slowdown in housing may have begun.
Canadian National Railway Co was another
influential gainer, climbing 1.2 percent to C$102.86, to help
give the industrials group a 0.7 percent rise.
On the downside, news that Eldorado Gold Corp will
buy Integra Gold Corp sent Eldorado's shares down 8.4
percent to C$4.58, tempering some of the materials group's 0.8
percent gains.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the TSX by 193 to
55, for a 3.51-to-1 ratio.
The index was posting 6 new 52-week highs and one new
52-week low.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)